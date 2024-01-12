K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives C$9.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

Several brokerages have commented on KNT. TD Securities lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

