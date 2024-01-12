Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

JNPR stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

