John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alphabet stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

