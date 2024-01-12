Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $149.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Several brokerages have commented on J. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

