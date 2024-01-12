iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,617,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,465,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 104,227 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,154.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.04 and a one year high of $226.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

