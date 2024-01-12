iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,304 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,177,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 789,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 97,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 586,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.