iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,255,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $77.61 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

