Investors Purchase High Volume of NextEra Energy Put Options (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 82,610 put options on the company. This is an increase of 89% compared to the average daily volume of 43,602 put options.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.