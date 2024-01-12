Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,347 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 7,195 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Altimmune by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,447,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 742,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $617.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

