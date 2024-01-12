Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PRF opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

