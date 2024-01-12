Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 644.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 32.7% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

