Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

