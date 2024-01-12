Inspire Investing LLC Sells 17,034 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,034 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

