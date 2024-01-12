Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 395,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,803. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

