Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.