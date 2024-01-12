Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

