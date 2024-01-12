Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 985.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $28.30 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

