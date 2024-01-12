Inspire Investing LLC Invests $365,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.28.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,265 shares of company stock valued at $102,070,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $202.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average of $168.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

