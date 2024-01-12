Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $102.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

