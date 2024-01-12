Inspire Investing LLC Has $365,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $224.36 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average is $215.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

