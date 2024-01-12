Inspire Investing LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,054,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 261.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,258,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

