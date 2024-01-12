Inspire Investing LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,430,000 after purchasing an additional 78,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.3 %

VVV stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.