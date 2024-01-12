Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.1 %

BC opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

