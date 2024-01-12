Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Alteryx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AYX opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.