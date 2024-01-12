Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 187.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

