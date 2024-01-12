Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 20,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,931.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 over the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLD. Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

