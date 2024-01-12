Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $133.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.