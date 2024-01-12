Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 6,969.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.