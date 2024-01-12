Insider Buying: Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Insider Buys £19,995.21 in Stock

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) insider Denise Hadgill bought 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,995.21 ($25,487.84).

Smithson Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SSON opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 598.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,323.69. Smithson Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,162.20 ($14.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.98).

About Smithson Investment Trust

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

