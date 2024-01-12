Insider Buying: Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Insider Buys £19,995.21 in Stock

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) insider Denise Hadgill bought 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,995.21 ($25,487.84).
Smithson Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SSON opened at GBX 1,358 ($17.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 598.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,323.69. Smithson Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,162.20 ($14.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.98).
About Smithson Investment Trust
