Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases 116 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($384.45).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($383.56).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 255.40 ($3.26) on Friday. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 215.40 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 278.80 ($3.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8,513.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23,333.33%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

