Insider Buying: Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Insider Purchases 191,594 Shares of Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Martin John Wood bought 191,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £9,579.70 ($12,211.22).

Altona Rare Earths Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of REE stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of -0.44. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.40 ($0.09).

About Altona Rare Earths

Altona Rare Earths Plc, a mining exploration company, focuses on the evaluation, development, and extraction of rare earth element metals in Africa. It has interests in the Monte Muambe Rare Earths Project located in Mozambique. The company formerly known as Altona Energy Plc and changed its name to Altona Rare Earths Plc in February 2021.

