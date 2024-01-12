Insider Buying: Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Insider Purchases 191,594 Shares of Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Martin John Wood bought 191,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £9,579.70 ($12,211.22).
Altona Rare Earths Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of REE stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of -0.44. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.40 ($0.09).
About Altona Rare Earths
