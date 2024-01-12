Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.