IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AMH opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

