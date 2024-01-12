IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $91.28 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

