IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.