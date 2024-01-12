IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

LVS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

