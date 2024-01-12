IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.27.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

