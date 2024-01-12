IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

