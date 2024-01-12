IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.07 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $299.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.36 and a 200-day moving average of $252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.