IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $249.54 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $260.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

