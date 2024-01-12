IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.27.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $384.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.12 and its 200-day moving average is $359.66.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

