IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

