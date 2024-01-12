IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

