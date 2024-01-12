IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.49 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 322,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,431,000 after purchasing an additional 615,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IPG opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

