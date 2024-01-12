IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Loews by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Loews by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L opened at $71.00 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

