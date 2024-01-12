IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $255.03 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day moving average is $252.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

