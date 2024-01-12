IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

