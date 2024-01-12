IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,700 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.41 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

