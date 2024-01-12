IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,200 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

AVTR opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

