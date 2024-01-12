IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,445 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $230.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

